Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIE opened at $0.51 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 139.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80,469 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,162.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 206,751 shares in the last quarter.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

