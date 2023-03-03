Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

XOM stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $112.15. 3,959,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909,099. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

