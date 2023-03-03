eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 2.75. eXp World has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.02%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,343 shares of company stock worth $1,760,916. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,078,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

