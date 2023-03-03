ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Andreas Fibig Purchases 600 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXLS stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

