Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €18.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVK stock opened at €20.22 ($21.51) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.00.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

