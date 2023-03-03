Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

