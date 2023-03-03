Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.74. Evogene shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 55,828 shares.

Evogene Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

