Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.15. 78,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,298. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

