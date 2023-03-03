Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
MRAM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.15. 78,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,298. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.32.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
