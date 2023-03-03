Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %
MRAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,178. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.32.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
