Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MRAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,178. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

