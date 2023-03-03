Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.88. 265,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

