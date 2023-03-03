Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking stock traded up $36.00 on Friday, hitting $2,613.83. 88,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,328.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,044.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,623.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

