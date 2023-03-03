Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,817,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,664. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

