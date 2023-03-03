Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.17. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.