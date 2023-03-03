Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,929,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,508,809. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $575.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

