Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Everi also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.

Everi Price Performance

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.88. 395,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

