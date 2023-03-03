Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. Everi also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Everi stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $22.78.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

