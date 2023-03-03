Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after acquiring an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 285,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,180. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $164.19. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

