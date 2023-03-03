Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,452,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,549.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.22. 19,009,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,995,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.00 and a 200-day moving average of $286.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

