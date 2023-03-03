Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 219,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,963 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.