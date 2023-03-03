Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,936.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 466,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,301. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

