Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,012,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,151,000 after purchasing an additional 374,272 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 3,231,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,310,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.