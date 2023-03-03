Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 5,385 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 926,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 776,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. 16,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,119. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -738.08%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

