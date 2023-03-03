Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.28. 572,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,887. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

