Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 762 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,115. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

