Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after buying an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

