Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

