Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock worth $30,750,865. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

