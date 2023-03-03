Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

TFX opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

