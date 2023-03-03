Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Cummins by 33.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 9.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $252.87 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

