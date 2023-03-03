Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.87 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

