Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.28. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

