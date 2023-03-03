Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EW opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

