Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,304. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,287. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.