Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.