Ethic Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 80,765 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in HP by 45.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,423,675 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,355 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 874,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 45.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

