Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $296.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

