Ethic Inc. Purchases 9,692 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

