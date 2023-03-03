Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

