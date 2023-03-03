Ethic Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,910 shares of company stock valued at $98,190,603. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

