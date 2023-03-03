Ethic Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.