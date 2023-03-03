Ethic Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

EA opened at $112.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

