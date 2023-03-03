Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,952 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

About Shinhan Financial Group

NYSE:SHG opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

