Ethic Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $290.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.40 and its 200 day moving average is $299.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $232.97 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

