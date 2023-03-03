Ethic Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

