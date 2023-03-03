Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,976 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

