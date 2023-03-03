ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Bumble Stock Down 9.3 %

Bumble Company Profile

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $22.26. 5,497,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,540. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

