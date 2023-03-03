ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $5.88 Million Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BFH traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 156,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

