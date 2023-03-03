ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,039 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

