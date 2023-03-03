ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,428. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.