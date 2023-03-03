ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 249,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.79. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

